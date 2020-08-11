First, why are we punishing the 99.9997% of law enforcement because of a .0003% problem? I personally know a few police officers, and they show the same character as I see in all our law enforcement officers. Honesty, respect, integrity, accountability and duty to service of the public. I may stand alone, but I will support, stand with and defend any of our officers of the Idaho Falls Police Department, deputies of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Department and troopers of the Idaho State Police. They need more funding for performance incentives and better training and equipment.
Second, what does the American flag mean to me? To me, it stands for “One nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
I yearn for the time and place in my life when everyone was green. The person to your left and right was your brother. The person in front of you and behind you was your brother. On any given day one of your brothers may save your life. The next day you may save theirs. It was a time when blood did not define brothers or sisters. We fought for the rights and freedoms of our country. Some 58,479 of my brothers and sisters died defending those basic freedoms and to stop the spread of Marxism, socialism and communism.
Why do some politicians disregard their sacred oath of office which, in part, states: “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic?”
Gary Cobb
Idaho Falls