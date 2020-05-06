I don’t know whether this is an American aberration or a human trait. We don’t seem to have a rational understanding of chronic problems. For instance, a person has chronic high blood pressure, and the doctor prescribes medication to treat the problem. The person feels better after a few weeks on the drug, the blood pressure is down to normal. The person decides he no longer needs the medicine since he feels so much better, so the person stops taking the medicine. The blood pressure problem recurs, and the cycle has to start all over. Same with diabetes.
Same with COVID-19. Stopping the social distancing that has helped keep the beast at bay will be akin to stopping one’s blood pressure medication; the illness will return more deadly because it is highly contagious, unlike blood pressure. Both diseases will return because there is as yet no cure for either condition. And, in the case of COVID-19, no real dependable treatment — yet. So, it makes no sense to remove the one tactic we currently have — avoidance — just because we “feel” as though things are better.
Wait for the numbers to give us permission to lower our guard a bit. And wait for a global vaccination campaign before we no longer treat this virus with the respect it deserves. This virus is not a political toy. It is a deadly disease. Please think of it that way.
Louise S. Nelson
Idaho Falls