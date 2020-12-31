The last people that Idahoans should trust are the federal government and the Department of Energy. Many Utahns and Idahoans have heard their promises before and the DOE did not live up to their promises. Worst of all, the feds and DOE stamped their escaped radiation as top secret, not to be honest with their victims for 20 years. Rita Baranwal, assistant director of nuclear energy, said the Versatile Test Reactor at Idaho National Laboratory promises to “protect the environment and nearby communities.” That should not be believed by any of us any more than it should have been by people in the past.
I have not forgotten how the radiation from Hanford killed both of my grandparents with cancer; they were only in their 50s. I have not forgotten how I have lived with a thyroid goiter from the southern Utah radiation. My younger sister had to have her thyroid removed, as did my mother because of thyroid cancer — from the DOE radiation. Wisely, proponents don’t call nuclear energy “clean energy”; they call it carbon-reducing energy.
Idahoans have access to clean energies like geothermal, solar and wind. They don’t need to be the cesspool for the rest of the U.S. and produce the radiation waste that never goes away. This project is just more of the “rape of the West” to make the east coast Wall Street more wealthy. Oppose the VTR at INL; we have already left enough health challenges for our children and grandchildren.
D.L. Weeks
Blackfoot