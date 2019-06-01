The Equality Act (H.R. 5 in the House and S.788 in the Senate) will add classes to the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Its goal is to “prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation, and for other purposes.”
Churches could be forced to “hire, serve, and promote homosexuals and individuals confused about their gender," Alex Newman, writer for The New American magazine, states what the reality of this act would be:
"...Churches, synagogues, and mosques will no longer be able to uphold marriage between men and women, or any moral standards on sexuality at all. Counselors of faith will be banned from helping people with unwanted same-sex attractions or gender confusion. ... Churches will lose their tax-exempt status if they do not submit."
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has expressed opposition to the Equality Act.
Trump has signed the new trade deal, the USMCA (literally NAFTA 2.0), which has provisions quite similar to the Equality Act. (Chapter 23). Richard Hass, CFR President, has tweeted, saying, “USMCA is NAFTA plus TPP plus a few tweaks.” Congress will transfer its authority to foreigners. The purpose is the creation of a new regional government called the North American Union, similar to the European Union. As Britain has learned through Brexit, it is easier to get into than it is to get out of.
Robert E. Strange
Newdale