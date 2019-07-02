In my recent article regarding the lack of progress on the new event center, I said the mayor and City Council should remove the group in charge of the new event center. I was dead wrong.
The mayor and City Council are not over the Idaho Falls Auditorium District. I apologize for this major mistake.
The city and county taxpayers are — which means, technically, no one is over them. No wonder nothing is getting done. They have a never-ending supply of taxpayer money and evidently, no accountability for how it's being spent or who's getting the money and how much they're getting and what, if any, progress has or is being made. No accountability.
I firmly believe all those currently involved in that project, from management down, should be replaced by the Downtown Development Corporation so it could actually get completed in a timely and cost-effective manner. But, how in the world do we get these two actions done?
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls