Based on the success of the Downtown Development Corp., as described in Saturday's PR, maybe they should also be running or managing the planned Idaho Falls Event Center on Pioneer Road — not the current group, whom can't seem to get anything done except spend money.
Additionally, it is possible they would quickly realize the absurdity of spending $60 million (plus or minus) on a facility that only holds 5,000 people when the surrounding area has in excess of 100,000 potential customers. Thus the facility should seat 10,000 or 12,000 with a design such that an additional 10,000 or 12,000 seats could be added at minimal cost as the population and use increases.
Based on their accomplishments to date, they most likely would actually "get things done" in a timely manner instead of paying a bunch of people high salaries over a long period of time for little accomplishment.
Finally, kudos and compliments to the Downtown Development Corp. for their prudent, wise, efficient and successful accomplishments on behalf of the city and residents of Idaho Falls.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls