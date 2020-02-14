I came into the Doyle Beck family at the time my father was being sentenced to prison for selling drugs to an undercover agent. You can imagine the fear of breaking that type of news to new in-laws. Doyle was an immediate father figure to a girl who was hardened by life. He was a listening ear and a man of few words, but emitted love with just a small smile. On Feb. 10 Doyle donated helicopter rides to all those who donated a specified amount at the non-profit organization Operation Underground Railroad event — they are a brave group that goes out and rescues children from sex trafficking, organ harvesting and slave labor.
When asked what to cap the rides, he said there is no cap. On top of an already generous donation, I often see negative remarks regarding my father-in-law in the media. Because he is a man of few words, you may never hear all the good he does in the community, the charities he donates to, the countless hours of business and life counsel he gives to others. Not to mention the 22 grandkids that call him grandpa and count on him to watch every dance or song they have made up.
Doyle should be publicly represented by someone who knows him for the real person he is and not the skewed version some have created. Thank you, Doyle and Elizabeth Beck, for all the undisclosed contributions you give to this community.
Aricka Beck
Idaho Falls