Draft dodgers were not heroes, Mr. Urling. Most of your letters border on the stupid side. This last letter was totally disgusting and repulsive.
To call those who refused to take part in the Vietnam conflict as heroes is almost beyond belief. They were a bunch of draft dodgers. They broke the law and more of them should have gone to jail.
No matter what our opinion of the conflict was, those that went still did what their country asked them to do. I don't think many enjoyed being in that war. We lost somewhere around 55,000 young men, and many came home wounded. Many of them did some very heroic things to save men in their company. They never knew from day to day who would be killed.
You have the nerve to totally disregard those that went and did what the country asked them to do and call those draft-dodging hippies heroes.
Were you even alive in the '60s to see all the dumb protests, the draft card burning and burning the flag of this great country? It made most of us sick to watch.
It was not a popular war and there was too much politics involved, but many Americans died in it. They are the heroes, not your radicals.
Bob McBride
Idaho Falls