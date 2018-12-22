I am happy to see the number of roundabouts (or traffic circles) increasing in our area. Roundabouts are self-clearing, self-unblocking and energy efficient. But more people seem unfamiliar using them. Here are a few pointers, in addition to what is given in the Driver’s Manual:
1) There is no through-street with priority at a roundabout. All traffic must yield to traffic already in the roundabout/circle.
2) Hence all traffic must turn right while yielding to vehicles on the left. This causes some confusion on the “yield to right” rule, a holdover from our colonial days.
3) While noting the several yellow “Roundabout” signs that have been placed on approach roads, it would be most useful if we also added the words “Yield” to the signs.
Daniel Devasirvatham
Idaho Falls