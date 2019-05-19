How can three hardworking truck drivers be prosecuted for marijuana trafficking for just hauling hemp that federal law says is perfectly legal to transport across Idaho? Section 10114(b) of the federal 2018 Farm Bill (the federal law legalizing hemp) says: “Transportation of hemp and hemp products. - No state … shall prohibit the transportation or shipment of hemp or hemp products produced in accordance with [the provisions 2018 Farm Bill] through the state...” Folks thought that was pretty clear until Idaho arrested these truck drivers.
The ambiguity arises from 2018 Farm Bill’s provisions for states to submit plans to the USDA for approval. The 2018 Farm Bill was passed in December, and so the USDA has not yet approved any state plan. Prior law that allows state departments of agriculture to issue licenses for the cultivation of hemp was generally thought to cover industrial hemp commercial activity. So, these truck drivers reasonably thought they were legally transporting hemp that was licensed by the Oregon Department of Agriculture through Idaho. What a shock when they stopped to have their cargos inspected. Is it just or fair that these blameless truck drivers are facing five-year mandatory sentences because of a government administrative mix-up and confusion over hemp — ruining lives and tearing families apart?
It must be hard for Idaho law enforcement to drop the glory of prosecuting the “biggest drug bust in Idaho’s history” — but that is the right thing to do.
Brett Bowhan
Idaho Falls