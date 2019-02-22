This letter is addressing your article on the E-scooters. Bringing E-scooters to Idaho Falls is a good idea. It will be another form of transportation in the city, and they’re fun to ride around. Boise had a positive outcome by bringing E-scooters to their city.
The article states, “Within the first week, people rode them more than 13,000 miles”.
With downtown Idaho Falls growing and innovating, I feel like e-scooters would be something the people would like, especially with the greenbelt path around the river. People already ride their bikes there or walk and now; they could also ride the scooters on the path.
Even though I think that these E-scooters will be fun and a good idea, when I read the article my first thought was: How are people supposed to know how to ride these things? The article said in Boise the companies set up a couple of events to educate riders on the proper way to ride them.
So, I think if those companies did the same thing here, then the E-scooters could be a success. I also think that just like Boise, there should be limits that are set on where people ride the scooters because there are certain places people should be able to ride and places they shouldn’t be able too. Overall, I think The City of Idaho Falls should consider bringing the scooters to our city.
Mireya Reyes
Idaho Falls