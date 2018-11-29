Have you ever heard the quote from Commodore Perry, “We have met the enemy and he is us?”
I cannot believe your recent “Our View” editorial. Look in the mirror. During the recent political battles, the editors of the Post Register supported all the Republican candidates, many of whom adamantly opposed Medicaid expansion.
Now you are criticizing those who have brought a lawsuit to stop the will of the people. Do you not read your own articles? Maybe the Post Register should stick to reporting the news and not endorse false candidates.
Dale Clark
Idaho Falls