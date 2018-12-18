I, like many of your readers, was dismayed during the run-up to the midterm elections at your editorial support of various candidates. It seemed your selections were for the sole purpose of generating controversies, perhaps for increased sales?
With your two editorials discussing the Senator Crapo’s strategy (Nov. 30 and Dec. 15) you give me renewed confidence in the paper.
Mr. Jim Key is spot on. My observation over the last 27 years, is Mr. Crapo votes for his own interest at this date. He was a member of the gang of four when he did show some principal and backbone, but that was sadly in the past. The only politician representing Idaho that we can be proud of is Rep. Mike Simpson.
For God’s sake, stay healthy Rep. Simpson.
Dr. Paul Brooke
Idaho Falls