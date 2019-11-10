After the gangland killing of the Mormon family in Sonora, Mexico — six children and three mothers dead — isn't it time to start looking at where the junkie drugs that kill young people in Idaho Falls really come from, instead of just looking the other way and pretending you really don't know?
Isn't it time to give young people a real education on the dangers of drug abuse? Instead of pretending pushing drugs is so hip and cool, just like the groovy hippie movies and the gangster rap videos that target dumb, young kids, before the pushers get to them.
And isn't it time to tell the truth about who's really pushing those junkie drugs? Stop them. Before they kill again.
Eric D. Meyer
Idaho Falls