As the Post Register skinnies down, I have noticed fill in spaces that read “reduce, reuse, recycle.” May I add “rethink” to this list? Education is not free. Most people are on a fixed income. Those that are on a salary get paid the same amount each pay period.
I refer to our educational system that uses our taxpayers as an open checkbook, including our senior citizens who have already paid their fair share. Citizens, please vote to encourage our education officials to stay within their fixed income budget, as we all have to do. “Rethink, reduce, reuse, recycle.”
D.H. and J.S. DeBenedetto
Shelley