Dave Radford will make an excellent state representative. He has demonstrated a commitment to the service with integrity as Bonneville County commissioner over the past years. Dave has been a primary force in getting our Rangeland Fire Protection Association established and going. Without his support and work, it would not be what it is now.
I have had the pleasure of serving by his side in this project with him and seeing his dedication to making our community the great place it is. I wholeheartedly support Dave Radford’s run for state representative in District 32.
Bill Hoff
Idaho Falls