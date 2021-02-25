Our governor and president are currently acting like dictators, using inflated COVID-19 statistics as their reason. The following rights and freedoms that are guaranteed by both the U.S. and Idaho constitutions have been severely restricted or abolished under unconstitutional COVID-19 mandates: freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, right to a speedy trial, right to trial by jury. The pursuit of happiness, which includes employment, entertainment, sports and social gatherings, and education.
The Constitution is the law of the land, and our elected officials swore to uphold and protect it. Very few have honored this oath, including state and federal, Republican and Democrat officials, who are elected to serve the people. Instead, they are serving themselves, China, big pharma, big tech companies and globalists.
When Hitler took over Germany, he began by controlling education (propaganda), religion, speech, who could and couldn’t work and at what jobs, and confiscating guns so citizenry can’t fight back. These are the same tactics that are being implemented today, using fear, confusion, lies and propaganda to achieve their objectives.
Our Idaho committee chairs are blocking much-needed legislation from even being read, which would protect many of these freedoms and stop forced inoculations.
Why? Who is their master? Where is the root of all evil?
Kaylen Miskin
Rigby