While the Electoral College is necessary in order to provide smaller states and less populated areas a say in presidential elections, the system still requires modifications in order to make all voices heard. Currently, we have a winner takes all system with the Electoral College, and this drowns out the voices of those with differing opinions from the rest of their state.
To combat this, it should change to a district system as Nebraska and Maine have already done. This district system would provide one vote per congressional district. In Idaho, this may result in a Democratic candidate receiving a vote; however, throughout the country, there may be traditional Democratic states that give one or two of their votes to a Republican candidate. This would allow communities with different opinions to still see their ideas represented in the votes coming out of their state.
The remaining two electoral votes from each state would be designated to the candidate that received the popular vote from that state. An amendment to the Constitution would not be necessary to yield this solution. Instead, each state in our country would make the decision independently. However, this is only a possibility if we inform our state legislators what we want. Writing letters sharing this desire would assist in changing to a district system of voting.
Hayden Snyder
Idaho Falls