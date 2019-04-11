Although all of Mr. Wolford's points April 10 were misconstrued, one was blatantly false. His point that removing the electoral college would eliminate the votes of low-population states is false. In fact, removing the electoral college would make EVERY vote count.
Now if you vote anything other than Republican in Idaho, your vote does not count and indeed, Trina might as well stay home on voting day.
However, if the electoral college were eliminated (the US is the only voting country with such a system) every vote would count in a national election, no matter what the local politics are. I would prefer to have my vote actually matter no matter what candidate I choose to vote for even is my vote is in the minority in a particular state. Then it will be a truly fair election process.
Doug Halford
Idaho Falls