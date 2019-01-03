Andi Elliott, in her Jan. 2 letter, states that I would “disregard the laws and constitution of our great state” in supporting the recently approved voter initiative which would expand Medicaid in Idaho.
No, Ms. Elliot, nothing could be further from the truth.
Let’s start with the voter initiative itself. Article III, Section 1 of the Idaho Constitution provides that legal voters may “initiate any desired legislation and cause the same to be submitted to the vote of the people at a general election for their approval or rejection.” Under the Idaho Constitution, Proposition 2 was legally approved by the voters and therefore enacted as a law.
Secondly, I clearly stated in my letter that the Medicaid Expansion initiative/law, like any other Idaho Law, is subject to review to make sure it is constitutional and clearly stated that process had already started.
The power of the Idaho Supreme Court to do so can be found under Section V of the Idaho Constitution.
Therefore, I fail to understand how I (or any other Proposition 2 supporter) can be accused of disregarding the laws and Constitution of Idaho when the initiative process and review itself is actually part of the Constitution. The initiative process is clearly not “mob rule”, and to state otherwise is disingenuous at best and could be better described as a lie.
I would hope that Ms. Elliot’s future criticisms of opinions other than her own would take into account facts and law, rather than strict ideological rhetoric.
Tom Brinkerhoff
Idaho Falls
