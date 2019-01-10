A terminally ill puppy perishing in a biology demonstration hardly compares with the blatant murder of two healthy human beings by an enraged celebrity.
The OJ jury apparently thought that a beloved celebrity is held to a higher standard of proof than the rest of us. Unlike the OJ double murder case, the Preston "euthanization by nature" demonstration fell within the scope of prosecution discretion — to prosecute or not to prosecute.
The Preston jury did the right thing, in my opinion. Our attorney general could have legitimately declined to prosecute and would have saved everyone a futile "show trial."
Thank God it wasn't a squirrel.
Jay B. Gaskill
Idaho Falls