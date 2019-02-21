As I look at pictures and read, I am surprised at the number of barriers we already have at our southern border. I don't know who authorized them or how the money was appropriated. I don't recall any controversy.
I believe the present controversy is not about the wall but about Trump. Anything he says does or suggests stirs up a hornets' nest. The president tried working with Congress to no avail. I feel he did the right thing declaring an emergency. Due to lawsuits, federal judges, and Congress the wall may never be built, but Trump has stood his ground.
It's true, people can find ways to get around walls, but walls make it more difficult and easier for our agents to patrol the border. Perhaps more would be encouraged to come to legal checkpoints and enter our country legally.
The president has made it clear he is not against immigration but is obligated to uphold our immigration laws. I have a fence around my back yard which keeps dogs from pooping on my lawn. Since cats can climb, I can't keep them from using my garden as a litter box. Still, the fence helps.
I talked to a young man who spent two years Guatemalaala. He loves that country and its people. He feels the people south of our border don't understand. They feel everyone in our country is rich, and if they can get across our border they will be rich also.
R. Grant Hunter
Terreton