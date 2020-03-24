While watching a national cable news program this evening, I was embarrassed to learn that Idaho was one of seven states without mandated closures or bans on large gatherings. Yesterday I made a much-needed visit to a grocery store, and while the store itself was taking great pains to sanitize checkout stations, customers seemed totally oblivious to the concept of social distancing. I had to employ some fancy footwork to avoid my fellow shoppers.
Wake up, people. This virus is here. Right now we just have no tests to prove it. Have my fellow eastern Idahoans been listening so devotedly to the deep state conspiracy rantings of Rush Limbaugh and Sean Hannity that the data coming out of Italy about the exponential growth of this virus has escaped them? Or do they just have a hunch that it’s not going to be that bad?
Even if you feel healthy, you can still be a carrier and may infect someone in a high-risk group. Please don’t be selfish. A little minor inconvenience on your part may lessen the toll of this new, lethal virus.
Virginia Willard
Idaho Falls