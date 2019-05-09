It's time to end discrimination here in Idaho — past time, actually. Women comprise nearly half or more of college students, and we have universities here that have programs designed for women specifically excluding men. Half of you readers have sons. Half of your readers should be upset that your sons are being denied programs, activities and scholarships devoted to women.
The University of Idaho has a dedicated Women's Center which, by its very nature, would deter participation by men. This past October it held a workshop (Women in Engineering Day) expressly excluding males. There are 70 some scholarships exclusively for women according to their website. On April 3, U of I sponsored a Women's Leadership Conference which "invites all women in higher education." There is a vast array of organizations devoted to and for women. The Vandal Elite ID Camp is for girls in 8th-12th grades. Bet a girl could participate in any program she wanted.
I don't consider myself as a female a second-class citizen, but it does seem that I am treated as such. Upon graduation from grad school a few decades ago, I applied for a job as an Internal Revenue Officer as was my father. And I was told, paraphrasing here, we don't hire women as IRS officers but you can be a secretary. No thanks.
Yes, generally speaking women are physically the weaker sex, but in all other areas, I consider myself and my daughter and son deserving of equal treatment as dictated by Federal Law Title IX.
Andi Elliott
Hamer