Open letter to Senators Crapo and Risch and Congressman Simpson:
Gentlemen:
"...that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth."
These words from Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address are speaking to you. President Trump's use of the National Emergency Notices Act to find money to fulfill a campaign promise to have Mexico build a border wall is an usurpation of congressional powers. As he stated, it doesn't have to be done right now, he just wants it now.
If we are to fulfill President Lincoln's call for "a new birth of freedom," you, the members of Congress, must approve the joint resolution to terminate the declaration of emergency and then override President Trump's veto of your act of faith in the future of America.
Scott Sherman
Idaho Falls