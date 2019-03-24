Thank you, Jim Okeson. You are absolutely correct. Sen. Crapo and Sen. Risch took an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States. The Constitution explicitly gives the power of the purse to Congress — not to be shared with the executive or judicial branches.
Voting against Trump’s emergency declaration (which even he admitted was not an emergency) is not a vote about the wall. It is a vote to uphold and defend the Constitution. Sen. Crapo and Sen. Risch, that is what you swore you would do. Please live up to that oath and keep our Constitution strong.
Also, senators, you might want to remember that different political parties do come into power. Is the power of the purse something you want to give to a president of the opposing party? If you set a precedent, it will continue beyond your tenure. Please think hard and vote accordingly.
Janice Stimpson
St. Anthony