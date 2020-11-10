I am a retired federal employee, and I am writing to raise awareness of the over 2.5 million retirees like me who have their Social Security benefits significantly reduced each month by the Windfall Elimination Provision and the Government Pension Offset. We are penalized simply because we earned Social Security benefits through employment in the private sector as well as pension benefits through public service.
Because of WEP and GPO, I do not receive two-thirds of my Social Security. By the time I pay for Part B benefits, I end up receiving a $33 check each month. In our state, thousands of Social Security beneficiaries are impacted by the WEP.
I, and millions of other beneficiaries, earned these benefits and should be collecting them in full each month. I have urged Congress to address these unfair provisions by enacting legislation that brings fairness and financial relief to those affected to no avail.
Gloria Clawson
Idaho Falls