The recently published endorsements in the Post Register highlight the absurdity and lack of accountability in Idaho politics.
In their endorsement of Mr. Zollinger, the Post Register uses multiple paragraphs to admonish him for actions that constitute conflicts of interest, are personally enriching and undermining of the Legislature's credibility.
Yet, Mr. Zollinger is given a pass and still received their endorsement. I cannot think of a better opportunity for the Post Register to show these actions are wrong than to withhold their endorsement. Instead, the endorsement by the Post Register is nothing less than an acquiescence to the sorry state of Idaho politics.
Mr. Zollinger has demonstrated that he will not step aside when there are conflicts of interest. As Maya Angelou said, “When a person shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Mr. Zollinger has shown us who he is, and the Post Register has validated and normalized his behavior.
What must a Republican do in order to not receive their endorsement? Where is the press to help us hold our legislators accountable? The Post Register has ostensibly withheld endorsements for Democratic candidates in District 33 House races because they wanted to see better candidates. Given the nose-holding while endorsing Ms. Ehardt and Mr. Zollinger, why is the Post Register not asking this of the Republicans as well?
We, as Idahoans, deserve better from our government — and our press.
Andrew Frerichs
Idaho Falls