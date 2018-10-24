I was very disappointed in two political endorsements from the Post Register’s Editorial Board.
While first acknowledging that Jerry Sehlke is an excellent candidate with strong credentials and firm stands on important issues such as Proposition 2, the Post Register goes on to endorse David Lent for the District 33 Senate seat seemingly because he served on a school board and is not as radical as some Republicans.
Equally as puzzling and disappointing is the choice not to endorse Pat Tucker in the race for the District 30 A House seat. The Post Register recognizes Ms. Tucker’s strong credentials and positive and well-supported stands on critical issues facing Idahoans such as closing the Medicaid gap by passing Proposition 2, protecting the ownership of public lands and supporting the improvement of education in our state. Nevertheless, the Post Register goes on to endorse Gary Marshall because he promises to support the will of the voters on Proposition 2 and acted as one would hope in the primary race when his opponent was unfairly attacked.
Both of these endorsements are weakly supported and one has to wonder what motivated them. I urge voters to look at both Jerry Sehlke and Pat Tucker’s credentials and positions on important issues. They are both committed to Idaho and the future of its citizens.
Cherie Stevens
Idaho Falls