When I ran for office (twice) as a Democrat, it was a privilege and an honor. I felt valued as a candidate, even by the Post Register. Ah, those were the days!
I was lucky: I never experienced the disrespect recently heaped on our local Democratic candidates in your endorsements. When the Post Register Editorial board proclaimed that the local party needs to do “more to recruit candidates who can compete,” you are inferring that our current candidates somehow aren’t worthy, aren’t qualified. How dare you!
Each and every one of them is courageous, honorable, passionate, caring, and concerned about the education, jobs and healthcare. They’ve studied the issues, knocked doors, showed up at debates, donated their own money, and put up with the usual hostility that any Democrat running for office encounters. They’ve persisted, fighting overwhelming odds in one of the reddest counties in one of the reddest states in America.
Two candidates felt so strongly about the direction of the state that they have run more than once…only to face criticism for doing so.
What does “can compete” mean? Just guessing, but, if any one of our Democrats was running on the Republican ticket today, they’d have been endorsed by the Post Register. You endorsed all of the local Republican candidates after criticizing most of them and praising their Democratic opponents.
Seriously? “Can compete?” Maybe what you really meant is “If you want to compete, run with an R behind your name.”
Ellie Hampton
Idaho Falls