I am perplexed by the recent Post Register editorial board endorsements. In their endorsements of David Lent over Jerry Sehlke, Gary Marshall over Pat Tucker, and Rod Furniss over Jerry Browne, the board made positive statements about both candidates, but then inexplicably chose one over the other.
There was no rationale provided for the endorsements, no mention of which factors the board thought most important and why. In the endorsement of Barbara Ehardt over Jim DeAngelis, there was no discussion of DeAngelis’ platform, only a statement that he has made three prior unsuccessful runs.
In contrast, over half of the write-up could be summarized as cautions regarding Ehardt’s judgment. They even say that her views are out of step with the average District 33 voter.
The endorsement of Bryan Zollinger over George Morrison was even more confusing. Most of the article is about Zollinger’s poor judgment with respect to his conflicts of interest. Only in the Brent Hill endorsement over Robert Nielsen is there an explicit statement that could explain why Hill was favored — that he “will provide experience and leadership that can’t be paralleled.”
I read all of the endorsements (except the last) multiple times, because after reading them the first time I thought I must have missed something. Did no other editorial staff, outside of the Board, get a chance to review them and provide constructive feedback re the art of persuasive writing before they went to press? Even the favored candidates must have wondered why.
Yoshiko Fujita
Idaho Falls