The Post Register editorial board’s recent endorsements of District 33 Republican candidates Barbara Ehardt and Bryan Zollinger were odd, to say the least.
Both “endorsements” of the Republican candidates seemed to spend more time rightly criticizing them for their past legislative actions and giving them advice on how to do a better job for their District 33 constituents.
For instance, the board points out that Mr. Zollinger has obvious conflicts of interest concerning debt collection, yet worked on legislation making it easier for him and his clients to collect these debts. And the board correctly points out that Ms. Ehardt needs to expand her perspective to include a variety of sources, rather than the narrow views of the Idaho Freedom Caucus. And in both of these endorsements, the editorial board barely made mention of the opposing candidate’s names, let alone their qualifications and views.
But one of the oddest parts of the board’s endorsements was the lack of Mr. Zollinger’s and Ms. Ehradt’s positions on supporting the voter’s will concerning Proposition 2, the initiative expanding Medicaid in Idaho.
While this seemed to be an important part of the board’s endorsements for Republican Candidates Gary Marshall (District 33) and David Lent (District 30), both of whom have stated they will respect the will of the voters on this initiative, no such point is made for Ehardt and Zollinger, both of whom have publicly stated they oppose Proposition 2.
Will they respect the voters will if it passes? It’s an important question.
Tom Brinkerhoff
Idaho Falls