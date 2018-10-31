There have been a number of letters pointing out the negatives regarding the Post Register endorsements. We agree with the negative letters.
We would like to propose that the paper re-institute its program of providing all candidates with a list of questions concerning the most important issues facing our community and state. For example:
“What is your position on Proposition 2?”
“If it passes and you have opposed it and you are elected, will you try to have it overturned?”
“What should be done about our crumbling infrastructure (bridges, highways, etc)?”
Maybe the paper could solicit questions to be asked. We would much prefer to know the candidates’ positions on important issues than your simplistic endorsements. In the past, the Post Register has made available candidates’ answers to questions. Will the paper be doing this before our current election? We certainly hope so.
Joe and Ann Delmastro
Idaho Falls