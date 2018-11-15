For almost two years now I have listened to Ms. Pettingill share with us her extreme dislike of President Trump as presented in letters to the editor. Someone with her mindset appears to be me to be lacking in a complete sense of civility based on her continued foul mouth, most recently calling President Trump a "pig."
I guess that the teaching, "If you have nothing good to say about someone, say nothing at all," was missing in Ms. Pettingill's upbringing.
I believe a fresh bar of soap may be of use in resolving this deficiency in her choice of language.
Find another topic to vent your hatred on, Ms. Pettingill. Enough already.
J.J. Hall
Idaho Falls