Post Register readers have been exposed to numerous negative commentaries, bordering on propaganda, from former Idaho Attorney General and Supreme Court Chief Justice Jim Jones.
“Propaganda” is a strong word to use, but according to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary website, it’s defined as “ideas, facts, or allegations spread deliberately to further one's cause or to damage an opposing cause.”
Propaganda is the proper noun to use regarding Jones’ strongly worded columns condemning President Donald Trump, his administration and the Republican Party.
Ironically, Jones was the Republican Idaho attorney general for eight years from 1983 to 1991, but yet he has the audacity to condemn the GOP as “the stupid party.”
Local, regional and nationally elected Republicans have made some obvious mistakes, but so have Democrats.
Where is Jones’ condemnation of Idaho Democrats with their mismanagement of some political matters and on a national level, including blunders made by Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schumer, Ocasio-Cortez, etc.?
Jones has a sterling legal record. As a former newsman, I know him and I greatly admire and respect Jim Jones for his numerous accomplishments in the field of justice.
It is sad to witness Jones’ creditability eroding with each strongly-worded commentary published in various newspapers across Idaho.
Enough is enough, Mr. Jones.
You have earned a place in Idaho’s history with a great legal legacy. Now I admonish you to stop spoiling your outstanding reputation.
Thank you.
Bob Ziel
Rigby