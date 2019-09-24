Evan Tibbott is a fine gentleman
Everyone knows that politics are controversial where tempers will sometimes flare up. That’s human nature, which is only natural.
However, what’s unnatural is Shelton Beach’s recent slanderous personal attack against Evan Tibbott.
Evan is a neighbor of mine in Rigby where I’ve known him for over 10 years.
With Mr. Tibbott’s permission, here’s a brief background on him: Evan is 87-years old. He was born in 1932 and raised in culturally rich and racially diverse Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He’s a meteorologist by trade who served honorably in the U.S. Air Force. Mr. Tibbott has volunteered his services for various civic organizations. Currently, he’s a U.S. Forest Service volunteer where he gives outdoor safety tips to campers in the Island Park region.
Evan Tibbott is a fine gentleman.
For a man approaching 90-years of age, he’s a solid guy who’s in decent physical shape with a sharp mind.
Shelton Beach wrongly attributed tactless racial comments to Mr. Tibbott, “Get the black out of the White House” in reference to former President Barack Obama. Beach also used the term “monkeys” in reference to the Obama family.
That’s very offensive and distasteful.
Over the years, I’ve had numerous conversations with Evan and I can state, with certainty, that he does not have a racial bone in his body, nor is he a political hack or a political radical by any standard.
Shelton Beach’s sarcastic mischaracterization and bigoted comments are totally inappropriate. He owes Mr. Tibbott an apology.
Bob Ziel
Rigby