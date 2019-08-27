More truth comes from the lips of President Trump. He said: "I don't think we're having a recession. We're doing tremendously well. Our consumers are rich. I gave a tremendous tax cut, and they're loaded up with money."
Are you loaded up with money?
He went on to say that "the world is in a recession right now. Although, that's too big a statement." Boy, that inspired confidence in me. Despite what Trump promised before the tax cut, the bill didn't result in soaring wages for workers, the deficit has skyrocketed and the beneficiaries have been corporations and the wealthiest. How many Idahoans making $7.50 an hour got a pay increase? Meanwhile, growth is slowing, and Americans who aren't about to board the luxury helicopter are struggling to make ends meet. A study by the Federal Reserve found that 39 percent of Americans don't have enough cash to cover a $400 expense.
Never mind any of this though. The president says consumers are rich, which means the only explanation for swelling economic anxiety is, what else, a conspiracy or "fake news." Why do 38 percent of economists polled by the National Association for Business Economics expect a recession to begin in 2020 and another 34 percent expect it in 2021? Has to be fake news.
I hope they are wrong. But if the economy is so strong, why is the administration weighing cuts in payroll taxes and capital gains?
Ken Martin
Idaho Falls