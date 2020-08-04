On June 20, Herman Cain attended Trump’s rally in Tulsa. He posted pictures of himself, bragging about not wearing a mask. Five weeks later and he is dead of Dem-hoax 19. Was the excitement of seeing the stable genius drink water one-handed or hearing the story of his trip down the ramp in person worth the price? We’ll never know.
Now the tragically stupid congressman from Texas, Louie Gohmert, best known for banging his sippy cup on the table during hearings, has tested positive. Screwy Louie doesn’t believe in the virus either. He was found to be positive after being tested before boarding a plane with the president. For somebody who believes testing is overrated, he damn sure makes sure everyone that gets anywhere near him is tested.
Not wearing a mask has somehow become the same thing as wearing a MAGA hat. Americans are dying now at the rate of one per minute from this disease. Eventually, no matter who you support for president, you will have to accept the fact that this virus is real, it is very contagious, and it will kill you graveyard dead.
Bob Madsen
Lava Hot Springs