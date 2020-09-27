Donald Trump has once again affirmed that he has no intention of leaving office even if he loses the election. When asked Sept. 23 if he would guarantee a peaceful transfer of power were he to lose, Trump stated, “We’ll have to see.”
He went on to state that he could only lose if the election were rigged. He railed against mail-in ballots and said, “If we get rid of the ballots ... there will be no transfer of power.”
Members of his staff have met with legislators from those swing states that are controlled by Republican legislatures to aid those legislatures in efforts to invalidate election results should Trump lose. Legislatures have the ability to declare election results invalid and to appoint electors to the electoral college who are Trump loyalists. All this is to ensure that Trump remains in power. To quote Adam Schiff, “This is how democracies die.”
Shelton Beach
Blackfoot