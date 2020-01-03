As the new year and the decade of 2020 becomes a reality, I had high hopes that the political left would display some sanity this year, but so far that’s not the case.
First, Jane Cain of Idaho Falls besmirches first lady Melania Trump for allegedly posing for pictures in the nude. Then Jane sarcastically says that she wants her daughters to be nude models before they become first ladies.
How bizarre is that statement?
Furthermore, what does that have to do with the national media being unjustifiably critical of Melania’s tasteful White House Christmas decorations?
Next, the Hallmark Channel came under verbal attack this past week from some national media outlets. Misguided liberals referred to Hallmark films as “fascist propaganda,” plus they claim that many of their pictures portray a Nazi-type of philosophy.
Really?
To add a further insult, Hallmark was also accused of being racist. That’s nonsense since additional African-American, Hispanic and other minority actors have been cast in positive movie roles the past few years.
Even though I strongly defend the Hallmark Channel for wholesome entertainment, I’m not much of an enthusiast of some of their movies. I’m becoming a crusty old geezer who’s not a fan of syrupy, lovey-dovey type of sweetheart films.
Nonetheless, Hallmark still offers a decent, quality product to a segment of our population.
Bob Ziel
Rigby