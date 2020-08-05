In addition to the coronavirus, beware of E.N.D. — Extreme Negativity Disease. This mind-numbing malady is rampant in eastern Idaho, judging from recent letters to the editor. It has caused a lot of people to wake up on a sunny, sensuous summer day in Idaho to think, “It’s time to write a nasty negative letter about the president.”
It will include generalizations, assumptions of accusations as facts and parroting misleading 3-year-old national news half-truths. The only known Russia connection is a discounted dossier paid for by the Democratic Party to a foreign agent.
Then we have Joe Biden preaching unity while his potential voters are looting, burning buildings and the flag. Shame on them. Shame on him for claiming to be “the most progressive president ever” if elected.
I would question how progressive some of his party’s proposals are. Opening the borders to erase America as a country and allowing free flow from nations that plan to destroy us, neutering law enforcement and the Second Amendment, and allowing late-term viable abortion and infanticide are tough to spin positively.
Destroying oil production and fracking to make us energy-dependent again should cause concern. It should take a whole lot of filtering and cognitive dissonance to make these things positive and progressive enough to be accepted by rational people to vote Democratic.
Let’s control E.N.D. — along with the coronavirus — nix the hate, fly the flag and appreciate the positive benefits of living in Idaho.
Gene Kantack
Idaho Falls