Thank you to the Post Register editorial board for your last three highly insightful commentaries concerning the Jan. 6 attempted coup by Donald Trump and his enablers. What an embarrassment. I hope that our elected congressional GOP officials Mike Simpson, James Rich and Mike Crapo respond to your editorials. I look forward to how they will attempt to spin the horror that occurred and the danger they helped put themselves and their colleagues into.
But I would also like to remind "Trumpublicans," as well as all the other seditionists, terrorists and treasonous leaning Trump enablers of a couple of simple truths:
First, you do not own the American flag. It belongs to all Americans. I proudly fly my flag. And my flag has not been defaced with pictures of Trump, his name, hate symbols, a rattlesnake or large assault weapons. Nor has our flag been used to beat a police officer. There was a time not long ago when we respected our flag. You should be ashamed of yourselves.
And second, you do not own the term patriot. That term belongs to those who serve our country honorably, such as military, law enforcement, firefighters, medical professionals and all those who follow the laws of our country, vote and work hard at their jobs. Even those who dutifully pay their taxes to help keep our country great can be considered patriots. Those who storm our Capitol and vow to overthrow our Constitution are not. Again, shame on you.
Tom Brinkerhoff
Idaho Falls