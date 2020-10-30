There are multiple factors we should pay attention to when voting, but how many do we really think about? When we watch things from presidential debates to how society talks about candidates and their morals, we tend to only think about certain factors. For example, many voters in the past had only thought about what might go down in history. For example, when Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were running against each other, many voters thought they should vote for Hillary Clinton because she was a female. If we had a female president, that election would have been considered historical.
When voting, it’s important to think about everything about a candidate. This includes things from the power they would have in the presidential chair to their morals and traits. Oftentimes, one of the candidates will promise something for their possible election that isn’t possible for them to do. For example, there have been promises to pass certain laws from candidates, but the president does not have the power to do that. They are only allowed to offer a law to be passed, and the people involved in Congress are the individuals that make that decision.
In our regular daily lives, we may hear other people talking about politics, which includes the running candidates. Many people, including young minds, may have their opinions heavily influenced by these opinions being heard. While listening to others' opinions is good, be sure to stand up for your own.
Krystin Bedwell
Idaho Falls