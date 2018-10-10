One can only sympathize and applaud Jackie Stephens for her article warning teenage girls about the wisdom of hitchhiking and the terrible things that can happen, a very compelling story.
I know her view of Ford and Kavanaugh's testimony are shared by many great Americans. For instance, I hear the august Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Schumer repeat it almost daily.
But I remember the Duke Lacrosse team being demonized as rapists and racists by the cracker-jack progressive Democratic Duke professors and a corrupt prosecutor. The professors never apologized when the truth came out, but the accused did walk away with a nice settlement.
Emmett Till wasn't so lucky. Although the unsubstantiated assault charges were recanted by his accuser, Carolyn Bryant, 63 years later, 14-year-old Emmett had already been abducted by Mrs. Bryant's husband and brother in law beaten to death and sank into the Tallahatchie River. Since this was 1955 Mississippi I assume the principles were Dems, a trend. I wonder how many people in and around Money, Mississippi were saying "personally I believe Carolyn."
Guilt by accusation turned the French revolution into a bloody mess and shouldn't be embraced by civilized people.
Frank Clark
Ammon