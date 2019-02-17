Fascism is a left-wing political philosophy — national socialism.
During the 1920s, communism (international socialism) and fascism spread through Russia and Europe via street riots and mob intimidation. European countries tended to endorse nationalism (my country is best, my people are best) because they had been fighting since the Middle Ages.
Socialist countries have been easy targets for dictators because the socialist governments already had much control of society.
David C. Koelsch
Idaho Falls