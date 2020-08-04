Mark Fuller has tested positive for stupidity — again. His nauseating sermon in the July 29 Post Register sets a record for hypocrisy and lack of consideration for the American public. Fuller seems to advocate anarchy over the rule of law and fatalism over science and common sense. He advocates anarchy when he sympathizes with fellow anarchists, like Ammon Bundy and Janice McGeachin.
Fuller says the science on wearing masks is inconclusive. Scientists may not know everything about the coronavirus yet, but they do know orders of magnitude more than bottom of the barrel lawyers. More to the point, there are scientific imaging studies that show the effectiveness of masks for attenuating virus-carrying spray from a cough, sneeze, singing or yelling (like at a Trump rally).
Further, studies are progressing rapidly that indicate masks not only protect others from your cough but they also protect you from others. And, while masks are not 100% effective in preventing transmission, the evidence is accumulating rapidly that if a person wearing a mask is infected, they have a lighter case and much less chance of death. A mask evidently alters the virus.
Fuller’s syrupy sermons have no place in the Post Register. Personally, I am interested in what people think and not what they believe. People have the right to believe whatever they want, but no right to impose it on others. I was taught that God gave you a brain and expected you to use it. Someone will have to pay me to read another Mark Fuller sermon.
Jim Key
Idaho Falls