In April 1996, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued two orders that changed how electricity is generated, transmitted and distributed in the USA. Prior to then, both generation and distribution to retail customers were owned and controlled by single entities. That structure constituted an impediment to new providers like Enron wanting to generate power, move energy or distribute it to individual retail consumers.
FERC’s Order No. 888 addressed "Promoting Wholesale Competition Through Open Access Non-discriminatory Transmission Services by Public Utilities; Recovery of Stranded Costs by Public Utilities and Transmitting Utilities." And its Order No. 889 added and amended existing rules "establishing and governing an Open Access Same-time Information System (OASIS) (formerly real-time information networks) and prescribing standards of conduct."
Each of the USA’s thusly created “regional transmission organizations (RTO) or "Independent System Operators“ (ISOs), which can set their own loading order rules determining which of the “privatized” electricity suppliers (e.g., of wind or nuclear power) makes the most money. Overall, “deregulation” has turned out to a fabulous job-creator for bean counters and the horde of lawyers and lobbyists representing each of the new providers striving for dominance in this country’s "all of the above" electrical energy paradigm. That's why I'm such an admirer of FDR — his Tennessee Valley Authority and Bonneville Power Administration had grownups in charge that didn't have to kowtow to "industry" or be "fair" to every conceivable stakeholder. They made the decisions, and big "messy" projects were completed in time for the US to enter WWII able to become the "arsenal of democracy."
Darryl Siemer
Idaho Falls