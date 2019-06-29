Many years ago the vacant property behind Baskin-Robbins ice cream parlor and the old KID TV building was a field of dreams for families to take their children for softball playing. There were two ball diamonds where little league was played.
Then something happened, and the ball diamonds and outfields were no longer cared for and the field of dreams became a field of weeds. The weeds grow to maturity and then send their new seeds throughout the housing addition just to the north of the property. I have had to spray three times so far to control the weeds continually showing up in my lawn. But now the most dangerous threat ever is present — fire. The field of weeds is a tinder box ready to explode into flames at the drop of a match, fireworks or cigarette butt. The housing addition around the field is in danger of fire and/or smoke damage should this happen.
Every year, at least once over the last 10 years or more, I have called the Idaho Falls City Weed Control Office and asked about enforcing the city's weed control ordinance. The lady kindly says, "Noted, thank you." I started this year early in June — and as usual — now just a week away from the Fourth of July and fireworks, and still nothing has been done.
How much effort does it take to mark on a calendar in early summer a reminder to address the weed problems around the city before they grow to maturity and then spread their seeds all over homeowner's yards or still worse — become real fire hazards?
Bob Clark
Idaho Falls