While reading the long, boring article in Nov. 22's Post Register by Mr. Beck, I realized that if you compiled the articles by Beck, Smith, Jones, Fuller, Adler, Key, Delmore, Pettingill and a few other of the long-winded or one-track-minded commentaries that, besides the article being self-serving, void of any real substance or value, pertinent to any actual current events or local, state, national or international news, you not only would be bored to death, but they would actually put even the most insomniac person alive into a very restful, peaceful and deep sleep.
Insomnia cured.
Gene Hicks
Idaho Falls