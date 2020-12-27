Now that vaccinations have started, we find the politicians who so adamantly opposed mask-wearing and social distancing standing first in line to get their shot. You know the ones I am talking about. The ones who supported and repeated Trump’s claim that the novel coronavirus was a hoax, something drummed up by the Democrats and it will disappear right after the elections. Well, that hoax has killed over 60,000 people since the election. The virus didn’t “magically disappear” as Trump claimed it would, but it is twice as bad now.
Why are the simple-minded, near-sighted followers running to the front of the line since COVID-19 is nothing but fake news? They should be, including Pence, the absolute last persons to be vaccinated. For once, I would like to see a politician be held accountable for what they preach. Let them put their money where their mouth is (it might be hard with both feet and other things are already there). There are 16,000 graves in Arlington Cemetery. The 320,000 deaths from COVID-19 would fill 20 Arlington cemeteries.
Robert Kast
Ammon